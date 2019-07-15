Liberty County making changes to transit system among other improvements

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - The Hinesville Area Metropolitan Planning Organization is in the process of updating its Metropolitan Transportation Plan (MTP) that covers all of Liberty County and surrounding areas.
A new sidewalk for pedestrians that extends to Airport Road is one new addition to the area. They are also looking to increase ridership for the Liberty County transit system.
“The South Main Sidewalk Project has been in the works for about three years, and because Hinesville, Flemington, and Walthourville have a bus system called Liberty Transit, we’re eligible for federal funds to assist with the sidewalks," said Jeff Ricketson, Executive Director, Liberty County Planning Commission.
Ricketson says after Liberty County, the Liberty County School Board, Walthourville, and Flemington all matched the funding they already had, and were able to get an additional $900,000 of federal funding.
The sidewalk project started in early spring and should be completed within the next couple of months, but Liberty Transit improvements could take a couple of years.
“When you’re running a transit system, you’re always running into problems, and one is maintaining our ridership, and that’s something we have identified and a big thing to push for," said Alan Seifert, Planner 3, Hinesville.
They have looked at population and have gotten responses from the community and other assessments to improve the transit system.
Improving the community as a whole when it comes to transportation is a main priority of the planning committee.
“That area between Veterans Parkway and Airport is the most densely populated area of the Hinesville metro area, and that would be the area that would be most conducive to building transit ridership, and since transit money is being used to fund the sidewalks, this was naturally the best place to put that.”
The planning committee says with these new projects, they hope to increase the bicycle and pedestrian community, as well as ridership with the transit system.
