Monday: Summer Heat Hanging-Tough

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a dry forecast through the Monday morning commute, with warm temperatures and fairly humid conditions. It’ll feel muggy as you head out the door this morning, with temperatures in the mi to upper 70s; near 80° at the beach.
Temperatures climb into the lower 90s by noon. It’ll feel like it’s closer to 100°. Temps peak in the mid to upper 90s this afternoon; feeling hotter than 105° in spots.
Isolated showers and storms develop around, or just after lunch, then linger through early evening – mainly away from the beach. If you have outdoor plans, keep them. But, keep a casual eye on the WTOC Weather App, especially if your plans are inland.
Hot weather continues through the rest of the work-week, with a daily, isolated, chance of rain through Wednesday. A greater shot at rain enters the forecast Thursday and a summer-time weather pattern persists through the coming-weekend.
Have a great day,
Cutter