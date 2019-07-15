Norah O’Donnell to begin anchoring CBS Evening News on Monday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The CBS Evening News is gaining a new anchor and managing editor Monday.
Former, longtime CBS This Morning co-host Norah O'Donnell is moving into her new role.
O'Donnell has an extensive background covering politics, including as CBS News' chief white house correspondent.
She's also a two-time Emmy winner.
O'Donnell says she's taking inspiration from legendary CBS News anchor Walter Cronkite.
"One of the things he said was journalism is what makes democracy work and I believe that more firmly than ever,” O’Donnell said. “I think people are hungry for and craving an independent, fact-based source for news."
You can catch O’Donnell in her new role Monday at 6:30 p.m. on WTOC.
