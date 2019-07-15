2 pharmacists charged in fraud, diversion investigations in Baxley, Darien

The DOJ says according to court documents, Dixon owned and operated Fulghum Discount Drugs in Baxley. The Drug Enforcement Agency and Department of Health and Human Services says that, beginning as early as January 2015 and continuing until at least October 2018, Dixon created fake prescriptions purportedly prescribing drugs to Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries, and billed those programs for the drugs. The DOJ also says he distributed controlled substances to individuals without a prescription from a physician.