City of Beaufort ends efforts to revitalize Boundary Street

Beaufort residents believe their town is something special. 12 years ago, they decided they didn’t want the street people drive through to get to their town to be what Beaufort’s Mayor refers to it as: “anywhere USA.” An ordinance was passed to visually enhance Boundary Street. The mayor says the project total of $30 million was mainly funded by three sources: the last penny sales tax, federal funding called a Tiger Grant, and the tax increment financing district. Now, they believe their work is done.