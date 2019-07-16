Dave Turley’s Tuesday WX Forecast 7-16-19

Tonight will see any showers or storms ending before midnight, lows 74-79. Wednesday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a 20% chance for afternoon showers and storms, highs 91-99. Thursday and Friday will be partly cloudy with a 40% chance for afternoon showers and storms, highs in the mid to upper 90s. Saturday through Monday will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance for afternoon showers and storms, highs in the mid to upper 90s.