Dave Turley’s Tuesday WX Forecast 7-16-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -An inland trough will persist into next week. High pressure will be strong through Wednesday but weakens by Thursday. This will allow for more afternoon rain and storm chances to develop. Today will see mostly sunny skies with a 20% chance for showers and storms, highs 92-100 with feels like temps 105-110.
Tonight will see any showers or storms ending before midnight, lows 74-79. Wednesday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a 20% chance for afternoon showers and storms, highs 91-99. Thursday and Friday will be partly cloudy with a 40% chance for afternoon showers and storms, highs in the mid to upper 90s. Saturday through Monday will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance for afternoon showers and storms, highs in the mid to upper 90s.
In the tropics, Post Tropical Cyclone Barry will move into Illinois today with scattered rain across the Ohio Valley.
The rest of the tropics will be quiet and no new tropical development is expected in the next 5 days.
