Former Rape Crisis Center Executive Director files lawsuit claiming discrimination

​In addition to naming Rape Crisis Center board members and heads of victims’ advocacy groups, the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Georgia also listed several former and current chiefs of police in Chatham County, as well as the County’s top law enforcement official, Chatham County District Attorney Meg Heap. The lawsuit’s introduction divides the defendants into three groups: the RCC board members, Savannah Community Partners and the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council. The suit claims these groups conspired to get rid of Gibson-Carter after she made public comments about the work being done to prevent sexual violence in the community.