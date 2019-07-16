Soldier detained after viral video shows altercation in Oglethorpe Mall parking lot

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Fort Stewart/Hunter Army Airfield soldier has been detained after a viral video shows a possible altercation between him and others in the Oglethorpe Mall parking lot.
The soldier can be heard screaming expletives and slamming a car door and trunk in the video. He can also be seen grabbing the arm of a woman standing near him and the vehicle.
It is unclear from the video how the incident started.
WTOC reached out to officials at Fort Stewart/Hunter and received a statement from the Public Affairs Office:
“3rd Infantry Division leadership is aware of an incident involving one of our Soldiers captured on video yesterday. The Soldier has been positively identified and has been detained. We are working with the appropriate civilian and military authorities to address this situation. This Soldier’s behavior and actions are not condoned by the 3rd Infantry Division and are not in keeping with the values instilled in our Dogface Soldiers or our Army.”
WTOC has reached out for permission to use the video. At this time, we have chosen not to embed the post in the story in an effort to protect the identity of others shown in the video.
