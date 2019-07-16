GBI search for suspect in Reidsville man’s death

REIDSVILLE, GA. (WTOC) -A shooting in a mobile home on the outskirts of Reidsville leaves a man dead and authorities looking for a suspect.
Sheriff Kyle Sapp of Tattnall County says the case started with a call to 911 a little after 12:30 a.m. Sunday morning.
Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents returned to the house on St. Thomas Street on Monday to look for more clues. A caller reported hearing gunshots the night before. Police and deputies rushed to the home to make a chilling discovery inside.
Reidsville Police arrived first, followed by Tattnall County deputies. They went in and found the body of 43-year-old Malcolm Reid Williams.
Investigators with the Tattnall County Sheriff’s Office called the GBI to assist on the case. Together, they talked to neighbors to see if anyone saw or heard anything or knew anything about Williams that could connect to the shooting. Neighbors declined to speak on camera, but said they knew little about Williams or why anyone would shoot and kill him in his own home.
An autopsy detailing the cause of death has not been released. WTOC has reached out to the Tattnall County Sheriff to confirm if the gunshot wounds that Williams received were the cause of death, but we have not gotten a reply at this time.
The sheriff says you can pass along any information by calling his office at 912-557-6778 or the GBI office in Statesboro at 912-871-1121.
