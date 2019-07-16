Gullah Geechee Task Force making headway in preserving historic neighborhoods

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, Sc. (WTOC) - The Gullah Geechee Task Force is close to giving their final recommendations to Town Council about a plan to preserve historic neighborhoods on Hilton Head Island.
This month, they hired their new Historic Neighborhoods preservation administrator. The position was created after recommendations from a consultant and almost a year of research and studies the Gullah Geechee Land and Cultural Preservation Task Force.
Residents say they need someone who can help preserve historic resources and communities. Sheryse DuBose hopes to be their voice.
“They have been under represented. They feel like a lot of issues have been vocalized, but there has not been any implementation," DuBose said. “It’s important for me to be able to be instrumental in getting those recommendations implemented.”
DuBose says the task force should be able to make their final recommendations to Town Council in August regarding their final preservation plan.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.