Hilton Head trolley service seeing increase in use

HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WTOC) - The Breeze Trolley Service has become a popular way to get around Hilton Head Island.
Since the service started one year ago, those with the public transportation service say they've moved thousands of people across the island.
The trolley service started operation on July 16, 2018, after the Town of Hilton Head Island requested a traffic study near the southern end of the island.
Those who conducted the survey offered several recommendations to ease some of the congestion. One of those recommendations included a trolley service to move people around the island.
As town council members looked at starting the public service, part of the Lowcountry became an urbanized area which offers federal transit administration grant funding.
The Breeze Trolley Service is paid for by the grant funding and the Town of Hilton Head Island. Now, instead of using their personal cars, people can hop on one of two trolleys.
There are 12 different stops around the island.
The executive director of Palmetto Breeze, the company that manages the trolleys, says Tuesdays are their busiest days with the fireworks and festivities happening each week at Shelter Cove Harbour and Marina.
She says word is getting out about the trolleys and they're beginning to see an increase in ridership.
"I do know we are riding around 24 percent more passengers this year than last year. We’re probably seeing around 100 passengers a day,” Palmetto Breeze Executive Director Mary Lou Franzoni said.
The fare to ride the trolley is $1 per ride. Children below a certain height can ride for free.
Since Tuesday is the trolley's birthday, all rides are free.
The trolley begins service at 1 p.m.
