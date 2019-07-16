Jury selection begins for trial of deadly shooting on SSU campus in 2015

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Jury selection is set to begin Tuesday in the trial of a deadly shooting on Savannah State University’s campus in 2015.
Justin Stephens is accused of killing Chris Starks. Stephens faces 10 felony charges, including murder, assault and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Police say Stephens shot and killed Starks at the SSU Student Union after an argument. He was arrested two years later.
A jury trial was scheduled to begin in late May of this year but was postponed due to conflicts with some witnesses.
