Man facing charges after standoff in Glynn County

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WTOC) - A man was detained after a standoff with law enforcement Monday afternoon in Glynn County.
According to the Glynn County Police Department, just after 2 p.m., officers responded to a residence on Colony Terrace in reference to a domestic assault. Upon arrival, police say they learned that 42-year-old Kenneth Verne had assaulted an elderly female who lives at the residence.
Police say Verne barricaded himself in the attic. There were several failed attempts to get him out of the attic. That’s when Glynn County PD’s Special Response Team was called to assist.
GCPD officials say after a short time, Verne was extracted from the attic without injury. He was treated on scene for heat exhaustion and transported to a hospital in Brunswick for further treatment.
Verne has been detained in the Glynn County Detention Center for active arrest warrants for probation violation and failure to appear, as well as two counts of battery under the family violence act relating to this incident.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.