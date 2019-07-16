SUV explosion suspect appears in court for civil hearing

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The suspect in an SUV explosion in Savannah on July 2 was in court Monday for a civil hearing.
Barry Wright was not under oath because he did not have an attorney present. He did, however, make statements on his own behalf.
The victim in the SUV explosion is Wright’s ex-wife. She was severely burned in the explosion and she called into the hearing on speaker phone. Her attorney was present in the courtroom.
Wright is charged with aggravated battery in the explosion and fire. Federal charges are pending, according to state prosecutors.
Wright was denied bond on Thursday.
