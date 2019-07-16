TSPLOST funds to help with McIntosh Co. drainage issues

MCINTOSH CO, GA. (WTOC) -McIntosh County leaders say they are trying to deal with drainage issues they have had for years. The county hopes to have money left over from its TSPLOST funding to clean those drains properly.
Some of the residents say they have dealt with drainage issues in the area for a while, saying it’s an issue they don’t really see an end to. A big problem is stagnant water not draining to the river the way it is supposed to. Weeds and grass have also overtaken the ditches.
The county says they hope to have funding for manpower to improve the drainage ditches in the county and clean them with miscellaneous money from the TSPLOST funding, a tax that focuses specifically on transportation related issues. When it comes to hurricane season, a representative with the county said they prepare ahead of time since they suffer from flooding when it rains.
“Currently when we have heavy rain, we have the road department out in that area cleaning all the culvert pipes up and doing the best they can with the limited resources we have,” said County Manager Patrick Zoucks.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.