Tuesday: Plenty of Heat, Only Isolated Rain

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s quite warm and humid this morning, with a few spots sitting near 80° under just a few clouds. The forecast remains dry through the morning commute across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.
Under plenty of sun, temperatures warm into the upper 80s and lower 90s by noon; peaking in the mid to upper 90s this afternoon. It’ll feel hotter than 105° in a few spots this afternoon.
Isolated showers and storms are most-likely between 3 and 8 p.m. One, or two, may produce gusty winds and a lot of lightning. But, the risk of severe weather remains low. Heat and humidity continues in the extended forecast.
An increasing chance of day-time storms may provide some heat relief Thursday – onward - into the weekend.
Have a great day,
Cutter