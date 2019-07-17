Bananas outlast RedWolves in 13-inning affair

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It took nearly five hours and almost lasted into Wednesday, but the Bananas walked away with a 6-5, extra-inning win over Florence Tuesday.
Former South Effingham Mustang Austin Thompson gave the Bananas the win when he scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the 13th inning.
It wasn’t a pretty win for Savannah. The Bananas went 2-23 with runners in scoring position Tuesday, including an 0-5 mark with runners in scoring position.
But in the end, the win is all that matters. Trenton Nash led the way for the Bananas with two RBI.
