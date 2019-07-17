Beaufort Co. law enforcement hold active shooter training at May River High

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) -Safety is always a top priority for most parents. While school is still out for the summer, the Beaufort County School District is making student safety a top priority year-round.
Drivers passing by May River High School on Wednesday may have found about two dozen police cars ranging from Bluffton Police to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputies. And they were all here together, prepping for the new school year.
“Again the more we do the safer our kids will be in the district,” said David Grissom, the Director of Security with the Beaufort County School District.
“Today we have Inter-Agency training with law enforcement, EMS, the school district, and everybody is kind of combining forces so that we can be best prepared for the safety of kids,” said Todd Bornscheuer, the Principal of May River High.
Law enforcement in Beaufort County is always well prepared for any incident according to Grissom, and Wednesday is an opportunity for law enforcement to work together.
“We prepare daily at all of our schools, with drills we do, which training we do, with state mandated training," said Grissom. "It’s just something that’s an ongoing process and an effort to prevent anything from happening at our schools.”
The focus of Wednesday was a response tactic called “Stop the Bleed,” which prepares all law enforcement to medically assist a child that is injured.
“They’re all training on the stop the bleed," said Grissom. "The first thing they’re going to do is stop the threat, stop the violence, stop the shooting, and then their very next thing is they’re going to get medics in to work with the victims inside to stop the bleed to try to save lives.”
For officers training as well as teachers, staff, and volunteers, this is a chance to work on a goal they all believe in.
Always to keep every kid in our district safe every kid comes to school. Every kid goes home. That’s always the goal," Grissom said.
