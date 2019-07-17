Beaufort Co. teachers use Facebook to read to children

BEAUFORT CO, SC. (WTOC) -One of the good things about technology is being able to learn whereever and whenever.
Teachers at Red Cedar Elementary School are using technology to read to kids on Facebook. By the looks of it, some are really having fun with it.
Teachers are steaming bedtime stories to students this summer. The school posts an educator reading a bedtime story twice a week on the school’s Facebook page.
You can watch the bedtime stories by going on the schools Facebook page, Red Cedar Elementary Foxes.
Some videos have over 1,000 views!
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.