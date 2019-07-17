Beaufort County teachers tour local, historic sites

BEAUFORT CO., S.C. (WTOC) -Beaufort County teachers got a hands-on history lesson on Wednesday as they prepare to spotlight local history once classes resume.
15 teachers and several community members met at the historic Firehouse with one goal: to learn more about Beaufort’s history now, so they can pass it on to the students during the school year. Beaufort has been pushing for restoring reconstruction era buildings for some time, and they are now implementing that history into Beaufort’s classrooms. One teacher spoke about why it’s important they implement city history into lesson plans.
“The curriculum will be taught as its own unit in two grades, fourth and eighth, allowing students to experience the history throughout their education,” said the teacher. “It will not replace other education needs for the students.”
The teachers will meet again on Wednesday to learn all about history in the traditional way: inside a classroom.
