Dave Turley’s Wednesday First Alert Weather Forecast 7-17-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - An inland trough will persist across the southeast into next week.
High pressure remains strong today but begins to weaken Thursday into the weekend. This will allow for greater afternoon rain and storm chances.
Today will be hot and muggy, highs 94-100 with feels like temps up to 110.
There is a 30 percent chance for showers and storms. Any storms will end quickly after sunset tonight, lows 74-78.
Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance for afternoon showers and storms, highs 93-98.
Friday and Saturday will see a few more clouds with a 40 percent chance for afternoon showers and storms, highs in the mid 90s.
Sunday and Monday will see a 30 percent chance for afternoon showers and storms, highs in the mid 90s. The remnants of Barry are moving over the Ohio Valley and will head into the northeast. The rest of the tropics remain very quiet and no tropical development is expected in the next five days.
