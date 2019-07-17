Dawgs hope to “do more” in 2019

HOOVER, Al. (WTOC) - The Georgia Bulldogs have been close, but they haven’t gotten there yet...
Two consecutive years, the Dawgs have been within a few minutes of reaching their goal only to come up short. Now Georgia enters 2019 as a season even they look at as championship or bust.
That season got it’s unofficial start today at SEC Media Days in Hoover, Alabama. QB Jake Fromm, OL Andrew Thomas, and DB J.R, Reed joined Kirby Smart in taking their turns at the microphone. Of course, one of the main topics on the minds of many: how would Georgia take the next step from contender to champion?
“Our motto over the offseason has been do more. That basically means doing anything and everything you can to get over the hump and get to the next level," Thomas says. "Whether that means working out, doing something extra, eating healthier, or anything you can do, watching more film, just to put us over the hump.”
“It’s said a lot. It’s said in the weight room, out there conditioning, said by the coaches, said by the players," Fromm notes. "It’s something we’re not taking lightly.”
Of course, the team that has gotten in Georgia’s way each of the last two years is Alabama.
The Crimson Tide beat Georgia in the SEC Title Game in 2018, just 11 months after stunning the Dawgs in the national title game in the same building.
Despite the losses, it does appear UGA is at least as close to Bama’s level as anyone not named Clemson.
During his media session Tuesday, Smart was asked what his team has learned from those losses to the Tide.
“Yeah, get rid of their backup quarterback, right? That’s part of the plan," he joked. "They do a tremendous job and we haven’t finished the way we need to. To be honest with you, a lot of that goes right here to me. What I think we’ve shown is that we can match their physicality. We haven’t finished that physicality. But we’re not getting shoved around out there.”
Georgia opens the 2019 season August 31 at Vanderbilt.
