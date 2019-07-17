43 defendants convicted of crimes related to Operation Vanilla Gorilla

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Department of Justice announced 43 defendants that were arrested in connection to a massive drug and guns trafficking operation in 2018 have been convicted of their crimes.
Operation Vanilla Gorilla is one of the the largest takedowns of Ghost Face Gangsters, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. The Ghost Face Gangsters is a widely-known white supremacist gang, according to the Department of Justice.
Prosecutors say the gang is responsible for violent crimes and drug trafficking across the state.
Three people from Savannah pleaded guilty this week.
