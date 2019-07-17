Family of Sadie Roberts-Joseph mourns activist’s death

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The family of Sadie Roberts-Joseph continues to work through her death.
Her brother, Robert Armstrong, 73, says the work she did in the community was equally shared with the family. He says they are devastated.
"With my sister gone like that, it’s hurting. Oh man, that hurt. And then, the thing about it, she got strangled, and then they put her in the trunk of a car and take her somewhere, a dead end street,” said Robert.
Roberts-Joseph’s sister-in-law, Ella Armstrong, 81, says she never missed a chance to give her all.
“She was right there, whether you wanted her there or not, she was there. I just wish she was here to see how many people that she helped. She helped so many people, but she did a whole bunch of it by herself,” said Ella.
Roberts-Joseph’s daughter, Angela Machen, spoke at a press conference Tuesday, July 16 in which the Baton Rouge Police Department announced it arrested a suspect in the case. Machen says she’s devastated her mother is gone, but she believes her death was not in vain.
“All my mother ever wanted was for this community to come together. It’s ironic that that happened in death. What she wanted to happen in life, came to fruition in death. However, we will see to it that her legacy continues,” said Machen.
Robert says he’s grateful to the person who reported the mysterious vehicle holding his sister to police.
“Whoever called, I thank you for that. Whoever you are, thank God for you. May God bless you thank you,” he said.
Funeral arrangements for Roberts-Joseph have not yet been announced. If you’re interested in making a donation, your contributions can be made at any Hancock/Whitney Bank to The Sadie Roberts Joseph Memorial Fund.
