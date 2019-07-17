Ga. Southern President talks enrollment while participating in annual university tradition

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) -Georgia Southern University’s new President, Dr. Kyle Marrero, participated in an annual tradition on Tuesday as he handed out slices of watermelon to faculty, staff, and students.
The tradition started 71 years ago, kicking off the start of the summer term when only a handful of students took summer classes. The university now includes three seperate campuses, boasting 25,000 students. Calendars change and now the tradition is celebrated as everybody prepares for the beginning of the fall semester, when thoughts at the university shift to enrollment, budgets, and a new school year.
Last year, Southern saw an enrollment dip of 1,000 students or four percent, particularly on the Armstrong campus. That translated to a cut in state budget money based on enrollment numbers. Dr. Marrero says they’re making efforts to recover after having to make budget cuts for this year and next. But the university is crunching numbers from this year compared to last and things like freshmen enrollment, tours, and even inquiries in attendance are starting to increase.
“We’re looking at a one percent increase or a point-seven percent increase,” says Dr. Marrero. "So, whatever was declining is going to head back up and that’s a big turn for us and we’re excited about that. "
Before and after Marrero’s arrival in April, university officials said an enrollment drop during a consolidation between schools often happens. They anticipated it and say it usually rebounds to even more students.
The president hopes that positive momentum can continue into years to follow.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.