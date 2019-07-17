Good samaritans help pod of pilot whales that beached themselves on St. Simons

GLYNN CO, GA. (WTOC) -Glynn County Emergency Management made it a point on Tuesday to thank volunteers and first responders that came out to help a large number of whales that washed up on St. Simon’s Island.
In a Facebook post around 8:30 p.m. EMA stated, “all whales are back in the ocean and making their way back to their journey.” The post continued with, “This has been an unusual occurrence but events like these can really show the level of care and support from our community. Thank you to everyone that helped those that couldn’t help themselves today.”
Lacey Creech with the Georgia Department of National Resources confirmed, “This is not their normal habitat.” Creech said when the Georgia DNR and the Georgia Sea Turtle Center became involved there were 16-20 whales that were beaching themselves continuously.
Jennie Yardman was on East Beach on St Simons when the whales began appearing and sent WTOC video of what appeared to be more than 20 whales and good samaritans helping the mammals back into deeper waters.
Creech said of the DNR team, “They will continue to work as long as they possibly can to try to continue to get these whales back to sea.”
According to Encyclopaedia Britannica, “Pilot whales are one of the species that will mass strand, a phenomenon in which an entire school beaches itself; scientists have been unable to agree on a cause for this behaviour.”
