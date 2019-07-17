Hilton Head mayor defends spending almost $17,000 on town-funded trip

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - The Hilton Head mayor and town manager are back from a trip to Italy. They said it creates a new partnership with a city half a world away to share in tourism, economic development, and education opportunities.
But is it a good use of taxpayer dollars?
The trip cost taxpayers $16,665.21, according to documents WTOC got in a Freedom of Information request. The mayor spent $5,368.23 on airfare, $2019.31 on a hotel, and $228.59 on food. He did reimburse the city $2,019.31 for his daughter’s portion of the $4,038 hotel room.
The town manager and his wife’s flights cost $3,421.86. Their 9-night hotel stay cost taxpayers $5,076.22. Other expenses like parking, travel insurance, and random expenses cost $551.
Per the town manager’s contract with the town, his wife is allowed to travel with him when her presence “is expected or is in the town’s interest."
The mayor said the trip, which included an opera and wine tastings, was the best investment the town has made in a long time.
WTOC asked the mayor what benefit there is to partnering with a city or town half a world away.
“The other half of the world should know about us. We should know more about the other part of the world,” Mayor John McCann said. “There will be commerce, education, culture, it will just take time to do it.”
