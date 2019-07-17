7 indicted on gang-related charges in Emanuel County

EMANUEL CO, Ga. (WTOC) -Authorities in Emanuel County say a years-long crime spree is finally over. Four of seven suspects were in court on Tuesday to hear new charges. They were already in jail on other charges.
Prosecutors say that some of the suspects in this new indictment already faced trial on charges ranging from murder to drug sales. This new indictment for gang activity and racketeering bring those cases under one umbrella.
Four of the seven suspects came to court to hear new charges against them. The judge read off nearly 50 charges against them. None were strangers to the court room. Tony Williams stands accused in the death of Angela Gillis back in 2016. Investigators say that Gillis’ husband was targeted because he was a witness in a federal drug case against Williams. His son,Talik Williams, was in jail back in 2017 during this case when he escaped, turning himself in the next day. District Attorney Hayward Altman say they broadened the case to connect the crimes.
“We went back to the Gang statute and the Racketeering Influencing Corruption Organization Act and to include them under an umbrella charge so that what one member of the gang does is attributed to the other members,” said D.A. Altman.
He says Governor Brian Kemp has paved the way for Georgia prosecutors to further define groups of defendants as gangs and go after tougher sentences for the crimes if convicted.
“Here, we have drugs, even entering autos that were done on behalf of this organization including murders,” said Altman. “Possession of firearms, a very serious organization.”
Altman says the suspects arrested on Wednesday will go before a judge on Tuesday. He expects, before this case comes to trial, more charges against these suspects and more suspects added too.
