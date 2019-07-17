7 indicted on gang-related charges in Emanuel County

Four of the seven suspects came to court to hear new charges against them. The judge read off nearly 50 charges against them. None were strangers to the court room. Tony Williams stands accused in the death of Angela Gillis back in 2016. Investigators say that Gillis’ husband was targeted because he was a witness in a federal drug case against Williams. His son,Talik Williams, was in jail back in 2017 during this case when he escaped, turning himself in the next day. District Attorney Hayward Altman say they broadened the case to connect the crimes.