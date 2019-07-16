Mom says baby was in grocery store, not hot car, before dying

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond mom of a 10-month-old girl who died Tuesday says her baby was in the grocery store with her, not in a hot car.
Police were called just before 2 p.m. to the 4600 block of Britannia Road for the report of a child needing assistance.
A source said the child was left in the car in the Southside while an adult went grocery shopping. Police said the baby was inside a home when they were called to the scene.
Richmond police said Tuesday night that “officers arrived and found a female child under one years of age who was suffering from possible heat-related distress.”
The mom says the baby, who she identified Wednesday as Luciana, was with her in the grocery store on Iron Bridge Road.
The child was taken to the hospital where she later died. Sources said said the child died of cardiac arrest on the way to the hospital.
The mom says the baby was making gurgling sounds, but didn’t think anything of it because that happens every now and then.
She says when she got home, she left the door open to where her baby was and took a couple of bags inside to drop off because she couldn’t carry the baby and bags at the same time.
She says the baby was throwing a fit in the backseat during the unloading process. She brought her inside and then the baby was not acting normal.
“I’m going to miss her so much,” said the mom, who has three other children.
"She went to the store and left the kid in the car,” neighbor Angelica Juarez said.
She lives across the street from the home where she noticed a lot of activity Tuesday.
"They had police and ambulance at the house for about 2-3 hours,” she added.
Juarez says her neighbor had just returned from the store.
"Came back, she was holding the baby. She brought the baby to the house, the ambulance came, the baby was already dead,” she said.
"This is the 21st child that has died this year in a hot car,” said Amber Rollins of KidsAndCars.org of the initial report of the baby’s death.
"Last year we had 52 fatalities nationwide and it was the worst year in history for child hot car deaths…We have been working to raise awareness and educate on this tragic topic for 20 years now and nothing is changing,” she added.
Now the group is working with lawmakers across the nation.
"It’s a federal bill that would require technology in vehicles that would sense the presence of a child and prevent these horrible things from happening…Who out there doesn’t want to prevent children from dying in hot cars?” Rollins said.
With hot temperatures sticking with us, this tragedy serves as a reminder for everyone.
"It’s very sad because the girl was only 10 months old and it looks like they just left her in the car,” Juarez said.
Another suggestion from experts is to ask your childcare provider to call you immediately if your child doesn’t show up when he or she is scheduled to. That simple phone call can be all it takes to realize a child is in a hot car, allowing you to quickly get them out.
“While foul play is not immediately suspected, detectives ask anyone with information to call Detective J. Hewitt at (804) 646-6870,” a release said about Tuesday’s death.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.