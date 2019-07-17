New division created to streamline disaster recovery process in Ga.

GEORGIA (WTOC) - With Georgia so prone to severe weather impacts, the state’s Emergency Management Agency is making some changes for disaster relief.
The Disaster Recovery Division is a new division created to streamline the disaster recovery process created by the Homeland Security Agency and the Georgia Emergency Management Agency.
As we know, natural disasters can bring a lot of devastation to communities. And, it can take a lot of resources to help a community recover from a natural disaster.
The Disaster Recovery Division has three departments: public assistance, hazard mitigation, and community recovery.
The Community Recovery Department is new. According to the state, it will work with non-profit and volunteer groups to develop plans for long-term community recovery.
And speaking of recovery, several Georgia communities are still recovering from Hurricane Michael. The storm blew through parts of Georgia last October.
State agencies and local governments say there’s just a couple of weeks left to apply for the Hazard Mitigation Grants for Hurricane Michael. The deadline was extended until the end of July. Groups who receive these funds will be able to use them to implement long-term hazard mitigation measures.
Those with GEMA and Homeland Security are encouraging all communities to apply for this funding.
There is no word yet if any of our local government agencies have applied for the funding.
