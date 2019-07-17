Second Harvest’s Summer Feeding Program close to wrapping up in Chatham County

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia is continuing to feed area children this summer.
The organization’s Summer Feeding Program works with various community partners to make sure no child goes hungry during the summer break.
Some children depend on a school cafeteria to give them a hot meal - something that can’t be done during the summer. So, Second Harvest steps in and provides those meals at no cost.
The meals are kid-friendly and must be USDA approved. Those volunteering at the sites must follow certain USDA rules as well.
WTOC checked in with America’s Second Harvest to see how the program was doing so far this summer.
With a little more than two weeks to go before the start of school in Savannah-Chatham County, Second Harvest says some of these meal sites will be closing this week, but others will operate until August.
The Summer Feeding Program is open to all children across the Coastal Empire. The closed sites are for those children who are registered within the program to receive daily meals. These sites are often with the school systems, like the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System and the Effingham County School System.
The open sites, however, are open to any child, and they can be enrolled in a public or a private school.
The Summer Feeding Program serves around 7,000 meals a day.
