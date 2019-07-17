Skidaway Island development project on hold after commission meeting

SKIDAWAY ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) -The Green Island Road Development was going to be a mix of single and multifamily residences, assisted living, and memory care residences. It looked like the project was on track, right up until Tuesday’s Metropolitan Planning Commission meeting.
Meetings between the MPC staff and the projects leaders started back in January for the proposed 216 unit development. Stephen Lufburrow, a developer on the Green Island Road project, says one of the first things they checked on was if the development was permitted based on the area’s zoning. That would determine whether developers would move forward on the project. Lufburrow says the zoning administrator at the time, Robert Sebek, and the MPC project planner gave it the green light.
“Then we proceeded with our planning, engineering and expenses, and a tremendous investment of time,” Lufborrow said. “And then all of the sudden, this whole process got derailed.”
Lufburrow says MPC staff recommended approval for the project and the land uses, with no objection from Sebek in May, but the issue was continued.
Lufburrow has seen public push-back on the project already, with some on the island voicing concern about what kind of impact a single/multi-residential, assisted living, and memory care facility could have on those who live down Green Island Road, or use the roads it intersects. But this time, the proposed use of the land based on its zoning was called into question, specifically because of the assisted living and memory care facility. That prompted a second look by the county attorney and a new, interim zoning administrator.
“Because the zoning administrator determination constitutes the official view of the County, and because this view is that the proposed uses are not permitted within the proposed PUD-R district, MPC staff recommends denial of the proposed general development plan,” said Lufburrow.
Lufburrow contends the new opinion from the interim zoning administrator came after that of the former, and that Sebek’s opinion should have been considered as well. So now the developers will take their case to the zoning board of appeals in the coming weeks with hopes of getting a different outcome.
He also says the zoning administrator’s opinion on their project could affect several other developments that are already established or being built.
