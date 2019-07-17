Statesboro’s new City Manager attends first council meeting

STATESBORO, GA. (WTOC) -Statesboro’s new city manager entered his first council meeting on Tuesday. Before that, he introduced himself to a cross section of the community as he gets settled and gets down to business. Two weeks into the job, he says the community has been as welcoming as he could have hoped.
Charles Penny and his family spoke with people from across Statesboro this afternoon as he continued to get acquainted inside and outside city hall. Since his first day, he’s been learning the organizational structure and the city’s role in the region and plans already in place to grow.
“The staff has been welcoming,” said Charles Penny. “Met with council, they’ve been welcoming. I’ve also been able to work with the group on the Creek on the Blue Mile project.”
Penny comes to Statesboro after decades as city manager in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, a town larger than Statesboro. Community leaders believe he brings ideas that will help Statesboro with the growth its seeing, and bring more.
They’ve been able to diversify, strengthen their downtown core," said Benjy Thompson with the Development Authority of Bulloch County. “There are a lot of things from Rocky Mount that we hope he brings is experiences to Statesboro.”
Penny says he’ll work with mayor and council and many of the people at that council meeting on Tuesday to help take Statesboro where they want it to go.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.