Va. man survives crashing into ocean near Md. beach

OCEAN CITY, Md. (WWBT) - A Virginia man survived a plane crash on Tuesday near the Ocean City shoreline.
NBC Washington reports that Trevor Deihl, 23, from Reedville, started having engine trouble and glided the plane into the ocean around 6:15 p.m.
Video from a witness shows the moment the plane crashed:
The plane eventually floated toward the beach near 20th Street, according to NBC Washington.
Delmarvanow.com reports that the plane was a 1981 Cessna 172 RG.
