Wednesday: Hot, with a few sea breeze storms

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Under a mostly clear sky, temperatures are in the upper 70s and lower 80s across the area; warmest at the coast.
It feels very muggy outside this morning.
The temperature is forecast to warm into the lower 90s by noon; peaking in the mid to upper 90s this afternoon. It’ll feel hotter than 104° in a few spots between 1 and 6 p.m. Strenuous outdoor activity is discouraged during the heat of the day; mainly between 1 and 6 p.m. Stay hydrated and find shade, whenever possible.
Isolated showers and storms are possible along the sea breeze boundary this afternoon. Isolated rain is most likely along the I-95 corridor this afternoon and early evening.
A, slightly, wetter weather pattern develops Thursday afternoon and persists into the weekend along with warm, humid conditions.
