WTOC Anchor recalls legacy of Apollo 11

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -As WTOC celebrates the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11′s groundbreaking legacy, our own Ken Griner recalls watching the historic event unfold on television when he was just 10-years-old.
It all came down to Apollo 11. This came nearly eight years since President John F. Kennedy announced his goal “to go to the moon in this decade and do the other things.”
“You really couldn’t take it in," said Carolyn Griner. "You couldn’t wrap your mind around it because that was President Kennedy’s goal, for us to land a man on the moon, it was a blessing that the United States of America could do that.”
Yes, that’s mom. I needed a little help remembering the events of the summer before my fifth-grade year. As an educator, she says that the space program started working its way in to the textbooks and curriculum. This reporter even worked the dreams of space into a poetry project, dreaming on man blasting off and going to the moon.
Savannah was growing to the southside as the Abercorn Extension still seemed new, and kids still were riding bikes without helmets. We were easily reminded of life from a different perspective. After all, the giant globe near DeRenne Avenue was a constant reminder of where we were, and how Cape Canaveral, or Cape Kennedy, was in our little part of the world.
Apollo 11 left earth on July 16th. Four days later, the Eagle landed on the lunar surface at 4:17 p.m. on a Sunday afternoon in the Sea of Tranquility. That night, NASA made the decision for the moonwalk to go earlier than planned, and on that same Sunday Night at 10:56 p.m., Neal Armstrong became the first person to walk on the moon.
The images were in black and white, and grainy, coming from over 230,000 miles away. With a kid’s imagination, the images were sharp, and many parents made sure their children were awake for the historic event.
“Well, that was the very first landing on the moon and that was important, we were so blessed that it was our generation and our children’s generation that they were able to see it,” said Carolyn. “You would have missed the chance of a lifetime, and you and your sister had this chance, we wanted to be sure that you had the opportunity to witness that.”
One other note. Early that July of ’69, we were on family vacation in Cocoa Beach, Florida, otherwise known as watching my dad’s baseball and softball tournaments. Fortunately, we took a tour of NASA, so this reporter was able to see Apollo 11 on the launch pad just a week before taking off to the moon.
