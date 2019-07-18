ASP: Deputy killed in officer-involved shooting

STONE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police say one person was wounded and two people, including a Stone County sheriff’s deputy, died Thursday in an officer-involved shooting.
The shooting occurred around 9:30 a.m. Thursday in the southwest part of the county near the Van Buren County line.
The scene has since been secured and special agents with ASP’s Criminal Investigation Division have been asked to investigate the incident.
ASP did not release the identities of those shot, including the deputy.
State Representative Missy Thomas Irvin from Mountain View, tweeted that the deputy killed in the shootout was Mike Stephen.
A press conference has been called for 2:30 p.m. at the Stone County Courthouse.
