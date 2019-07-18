City of Guyton discusses sharing responsibilities with Effingham Co. Fire

GUYTON, Ga. (WTOC) -The City of Guyton had a meeting on Wednesday night to figure out if they will pass off some of their fire duties to the Effingham County Fire and Rescue.
The City of Guyton only has one paid firefighter: their interim fire chief. According to the mayor, they only have four or five volunteer firefighters.
By ISO standards, 4 firefighters must respond to calls and they aren’t keeping up. The mayor tells WTOC this partnership seems to be a win win situation.
“I don’t see it as much different as hiring our own personnel we are just hiring out to county who has the trained personnel who has the structure in place on a larger scale to provide the service that the citizens of Guyton need for fire protection,” said Guyton Mayor Jeff Lariscy.
The City of Guyton will host another emergency council meeting where they will decide if they want to agree on a contract with the county or not on Thursday night.
The City of Springfield consolidated with the county back in 2015.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.