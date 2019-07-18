City of Port Wentworth to open new city hall

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Port Wentworth has turned an old bank into the new city hall.
The first floor of the building consists of mainly offices for the mayor, as well as other administrators.
City Manager Waverly Jones says the price tag of the building was a hefty $2.5 million, with 8,400 square feet on nearly a half-acre of land.
He says it will be paid for every month over the next 10 years, with a loan given to them through the Georgia Municipal Association.
Jones said the second floor is still under construction but will be turned into a meeting room as well as an area for emergency operations such as hurricanes.
He says the previous building they were in was built more than 50 years ago.
"It's something that will make the people proud when they walk inside that this is our city and certainly for my staff, they look at it that way, it gives you a smile whenever you walk inside and look at the building and structure,” Jones said.
The public dedication and grand opening will be Friday at 2 p.m.
