Dave Turley’s Thursday WX Forecast 7-18-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - An inland trough will persist through the weekend. High pressure in the Atlantic will influence our weather and help keep our rain chances low. A cold front is forecast to move into the area Wednesday and possibly stall through Thursday. This will help increase our rain chances and lower our temperatures.
Today will be partly cloudy with a 40% chance for afternoon showers and storms, highs 92-98 with feels like temps up to 111.
Tonight will see storms ending near sunset, lows 74-79.
Friday and Saturday will be partly cloudy with a 40% chance for afternoon showers and storms, highs in the mid 90s.
Sunday and Monday will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance for afternoon showers and storms, highs in the mid 90s.
Mostly cloudy Tuesday with a 40% chance for storms, highs in the low 90s.
Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms, highs near 90.
The tropics remain very quiet. No tropical development is expected in the next days. We will need to monitor the stalled cold front by the end of next week.
