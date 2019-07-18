Day two of testimony in Savannah murder trial for Justin Stephens

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC is continuing to follow a murder trial for a Savannah man accused of shooting and killing a Savannah State University student on campus back in 2015.
Justin Stephens is charged with several counts including malice and felony murder in the death of Christopher Starks.
A responding police officer took the stand on Tuesday, one of the first to the scene following the shooting inside the university’s student union.
Then it was the victim’s girlfriend taking the stand.
Clearly emotional from the start, Starks’ girlfriend, Brittany Turner, took the stand and told jurors about the moments leading up to and immediately following her boyfriend getting shot.
“I was running toward the door, Spencer stopped me, and was like Brittany, Brittany. Chris got shot. Once he did that, I was like, what are you talking about, what are you talking about. And then we turned around and Chris was laying on the floor,” said Turner, wiping away tears.
Witness testimony alleges it was a fight between a group that included the defendant, and Starks and a couple of his friends that led to the shooting.
Several of Starks’ friends also took the stand this morning.
“How sure are you that the individual that we see here in the yellow shirt today, was the individual that was standing across from Christopher Starks?" asked Assistant District Attorney Noah Abrams.
“I’m 100 percent sure....positive," responded Shikaul Villaflor, a friend of Starks.
Stephens attorney, David Burns, called into question the credibility of witness testimony, saying in front of jurors that stories changed several times when interviewed by police following the shooting.
“That’s not what you told them on June 16th, and that’s not what you told them in your initial interview," said Burns to Villaflor on the stand.
“I seen him stumble and pull out a gun and shoot, sir. I know what I seen," Villaflor responded.
Day three of testimony resumes on Thursday.
