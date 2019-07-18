Eagles picked 3rd in East; Vildor is preseason defensive player of the year

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - There are things Georgia Southern fans will like, and things Georgia Southern fans will hate in the Sun Belt preseason polls released Thursday.
What they’ll like: Senior cornerback Kindle Vildor is the conference’s preseason player of the year and one of four Eagles named to the preseason all-conference first team.
What they’ll dislike: Southern is picked to finish third in the Sun Belt east division.
The Eagles received two first place votes in the poll voted on by the league’s coaches, but found themselves predicted to finish behind Appalachian State and Troy. The Mountaineers were picked to win the East and conference championship.
Meanwhile, Vildor’s stock continues to rise.
The College Park, GA native was named one of the top 100 players in college football by Sports Illustrated last week, and now he’s just the second cornerback in Sun Belt history to be the conference’s preseason player of the year.
Vildor led the Eagles with four interceptions and 11 pass breakups last season. He also racked up 42 tackles, 4.5 of them for a loss.
He is joined on the preseason first-team by his cornerbacking mate Monquavion Brinson, DL Raymond Johnson III, and PK Tyler Bass.
Vildor and Bass will join head coach Chad Lunsford as the program’s reps at Sun Belt Media Day Monday morning in New Orleans.
The Eagles open the season Aug. 31 at LSU.
