2 facing charges in connection to June shooting at Savannah apartment complex

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police have made two arrests in the June 10 shooting at an apartment complex on White Bluff Road.
According to the Savannah Police Department, 21-year-old Rondall Udon Newsome has been charged with home invasion, aggravated assault, two counts of cruelty to children-first degree, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. They say a 16-year-old male has been charged with party to a crime (home invasion) and party to a crime (aggravated assault).
Around 8:30 p.m. on June 10, SPD officers responded to the Colonial Village at Marsh Cove apartment complex and discovered a 28-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. Police say Newsome and a teen male arrived at the hospital soon after, also suffering from gunshot wounds.
Investigators identified Newsome and the teen as suspects in the shooting and say both turned themselves in to police on July 16.
