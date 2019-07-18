Girl Scouts convene on Savannah for QuestFest 2019

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Close to 1,000 Girl Scouts will be in downtown Savannah this weekend for the annual QuestFest – an event where scouts from around the country come to visit the organization’s birthplace.
Savannah is known for its Southern hospitality, and the Girl Scouts of America organization is hoping community members will be able to share that hospitality with the Girl Scouts visiting this weekend.
Sue Else, CEO of Girl Scouts of Georgia, asks that if it’s hot outside and you see a scout lagging, offer them water. Or, if you’re one of the 59 million alumni nationwide, you can even jump in and join the fun.
Else says the entire goal of this weekend is to grow the Girl Scout community, while teaching the scouts about their history.
“It started here. You know, Juliette Low had the idea and brought it to Savannah first. We’re actually standing right now at the building that held the very first Girl Scout meeting, so girls like to come, they want to see where Juliette lived, where she was inspired…which there’s no better place to do that than Savannah,” Else says.
The leader also says the Girl Scouts have been organizing activities outside of the house visit. They may also be attending Savannah Banana games and going to the beach.
Traffic over the Savannah River will be a little different Saturday morning. The Bridging Ceremony will shut down one lane of the Talmadge Bridge while QuestFest participants walk the bridge as part of a traditional ceremony. That’s scheduled to take place from 7:45 to 9 a.m.
And, if you plan on being downtown Saturday, you can catch the Food Truck Rodeo in Ellis Square from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., where most of the vendors are giving their proceeds back to the Girl Scouts.
For additional QuestFest information, including a full schedule of events, click here.
