Oglethorpe Drive Club fundraiser contributes over $13K to Bethesda Academy
Left to Right: Kevin Iocovozzi (ODC), John Reddan(Bethesda), Kenneth Schuster(ODC), Michael Shortt (ODC). Source: Oglethorpe Driving Club
July 18, 2019 at 4:34 PM EDT - Updated July 18 at 4:34 PM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A check was presented to Bethesda Academy on Thursday with funds raised during a car event held by the Oglethorpe Driving Club.

During the “Cars on the Burn” event held earlier in July, over $13,000 was raised for the academy.

According to a news release from the drive club, this is the third year that the organization has used one of the car events as a scholarship drive.

"In 2017, we raised $6,500, in 2018 $8,600, the total in 2019 will almost equal the first two years combined", Michael Shortt, ODC spokesperson, said in the news release.

A record 200 cars were on display.

