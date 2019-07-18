Oglethorpe Drive Club fundraiser contributes over $13K to Bethesda Academy

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A check was presented to Bethesda Academy on Thursday with funds raised during a car event held by the Oglethorpe Driving Club.
During the “Cars on the Burn” event held earlier in July, over $13,000 was raised for the academy.
According to a news release from the drive club, this is the third year that the organization has used one of the car events as a scholarship drive.
"In 2017, we raised $6,500, in 2018 $8,600, the total in 2019 will almost equal the first two years combined", Michael Shortt, ODC spokesperson, said in the news release.
A record 200 cars were on display.
