Police investigate reported flasher on campus of Georgia Southern

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Southern University police are investigating after a woman reported being flashed last week.
It happened on July 10 on Plant Drive near the Forest Drive bus stop. The woman told police the man approached her and told her he was making a video. He asked if she wanted to be in it. Police say she told the man no and that’s when he flashed her. He then road off on a motorized scooter.
If you have any information that could help university police, give them a call.
