Prayer service held for Effingham Co. crash victim

EFFINGHAM CO, Ga. (WTOC) -A memorial service held on Wednesday evening celebrated the life of an 11-year-old girl that was killed in a car wreck in Effingham County last week.
11-year-old Rihanna’s aunt says she was excited to celebrate her 12th birthday in less than a month.
“Rihanna was a sweet, lovable person," said Rihanna’s great aunt, Brenda Hills. "All the kids loved her. All of them.”
Family and community members came out to Marlow Road and Highway 17 to remember Rihanna. Friends placing stuffed animals next to a memorial.
The grief and emotion came flooding back as loved ones remember the young and bright girl. Hills remembers the phone call.
“It was just a tragic day. It was just the worst day of my life,” said Hills.
One woman lives next door to where the crash happens. She was one of the first people on the scene.
“It’s just awful. I did what I could. I tried to keep the kids calm until the ambulance got there,” said Sheila Coleman.
This is not the first deadly crash Coleman has witnessed at this intersection, but she wants it to be the last.
“You just hear that impact and you come a running,” said Hills. "You know the difference. When we are sitting there and we hear that loud crash, we know what it is. We’ve gotten so used to it.”
Friends and family shared stories of Rihanna and sang hymns. But they also called for change and for action.
“I keep saying how many lives have to be lost before they do something with this road. When will the county do something?” Coleman asked.
