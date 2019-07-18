Savannah Bananas are undefeated when wearing kilts

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -It’s a weird stat, but it’s true: the Savannah Bananas are UNDEFEATED when playing in kilts.
Forget Christmas in July, Wednesday night at Historic Grayson Stadium is was their annual St. Patrick’s Day in July game, and the Bananas celebrated the only way they know how: by playing in yellow kilts.
They beat the Lexington County Blowfish by a final score of 2-1.
They are now atop the South Region of the Coastal Plain League, two games ahead of their rival, the Macon Bacon with a 24-13 record.
The Bananas are on a two-game winning streak, despite being .500 in their last ten.
The Bananas are playing host to the Macon Bacon Thursday at Grayson. First pitch is set for 7:00 p.m.
