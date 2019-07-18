Savannah City Council approves contract to expand security at cemeteries

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah’s historic cemeteries are one of a kind and draw lots of visitors year after year.
Because of that increasing popularity, Savannah City Council voted on a security contract Thursday to help ensure those attractions and sacred places stay preserved.
In the past, security services have been hired by the city to patrol Colonial Park Cemetery during the busy visitor season.
Council approved a contract Thursday that will expand that same protection to another Savannah landmark, which is Bonaventure Cemetery. The plan is to hire a company annually for just under $35,000 to do roving patrols throughout Bonaventure to prevent parking and tourism-related issues.
“We want to make sure that those monuments and gravestones and everything remain safe and preserved for future generations. And one of the ways you do that is making sure there’s enough security there,” Director of Communications Nick Zoller said.
The security services begin Aug. 1 and will run through December of 2020.
