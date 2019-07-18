Savannah City Council to hold special meeting to create new list of SPLOST-funded projects

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County voters will decide this November on a new Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax. What hasn’t been decided is what projects the tax will pay for.
Acting Savannah City Manager Pat Monahan presented council with a list of 19 capital projects with a $156 million price tag.
First, council must agree on the list. And there was a lot of discussion during Thursday’s workshop that ultimately led to the conclusion that another meeting is needed to hash this out.
Chatham County has granted about $156 million to Savannah, which is less than requested. Nevertheless, the city has to work with that number, and compile a list of high-priority projects that will be funded by the SPLOST 7 dollars.
Most of the projects presented Thursday deal with fixing up infrastructure, buildings and streets. The most expensive project is improvements to the Springfield Canal Drainage, which would call for $45 million.
Monahan says about 80 percent of the projects on the list benefit the entire city, but that ultimately, deciding on the list is up to council.
“So, at this point, it belongs to you. You decide what you want to do with it. The only thing I might suggest is that if you add something, then we've got to subtract something. Because that number of $156 million, that stays intact. I doubt seriously the chairman would be willing to renegotiate that,” Monahan said.
The vote on the intergovernmental agreement with the county was tabled Thursday. So, council members will instead hash everything out and get the list they want to send to the county during a special-called meeting next Monday at 5:30 p.m.
